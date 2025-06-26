Minnesota teens struggle to land summer jobs this year

Walfer Quevedo works three jobs.
The 17-year-old is about to begin his fourth summer as a staff member at Natural Leaders, a summer camp run by Minneapolis Public Schools’ Community Education program. He also works busing tables at Mexican restaurant Salsa a la Salsa, earning $16 an hour, and as a host at Colombian breakfast spot Maria’s Cafe, where he makes $16.50.
At Natural Leaders, where he once attended camp as a kid, Quevedo will earn $18 an hour. He’s saving up for gas and groceries when he starts at Dunwoody College of Technology in the fall.
Quevedo said he feels lucky. Many of his friends are struggling to find jobs or get as many hours as they need.
The job market for teenagers is becoming increasingly challenging. The teen unemployment rate in Minnesota has ticked up as labor analysts say employers look for those with experience even for entry-level jobs.
Minnesota’s teen unemployment rate rose to 7.1% in April, up from 5.5% a year earlier, according to Oriane Casale, assistant director of the Labor Market Information Office at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
At the same time, the state’s overall unemployment rate remained relatively steady.
“I think that’s an indication that employers are slightly shifting away from teens and looking more towards experienced workers,” Casale said.