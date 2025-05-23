Teen heading to prison for role in double murder of cousins on Halloween in Twin Cities

A teenager received a 7½-year term Friday for his role in the double murder of 16-year-old cousins in Brooklyn Park on Halloween 2023.
Courtney Lesean Parker, 18, of Minneapolis, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder stemming from the shooting of Chardid Hachi Farah, of Minneapolis, and Diriye Abdi Muhumed, of Brooklyn Park, near the intersection of Zane Court and Zane Avenue.
With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Parker is expected to serve slightly more than 3⅓ years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Jaqual Ditez Sims-Miller, 17, of Brooklyn Park, pleaded guilty in January 2024, was moved to the state’s juvenile residential facility in Red Wing and is on supervised probation until his 21st birthday in June 2028.
Minneapolis police wrote in a search warrant affidavit that the cousins were suspects in the death of Jaden Malik Anand Hollman, 21, in Minneapolis, a day earlier.
A 911 caller reported seeing three people running from the scene shortly after hearing gunfire. Police found Muhumed dead. Farah was rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died a few days later.
Text messages from Muhumed’s phone showed him and Sims-Miller arguing over a missing gun. Threats were made by both of them. The last text was sent four hours before the shooting.