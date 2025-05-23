Twin Cities Suburbs

Teen heading to prison for role in double murder of cousins on Halloween in Twin Cities

With credit for time in jail, Courtney Parker is expected to serve slightly more than 3⅓ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 5:27PM
Hennepin County Government Center (Paul Walsh/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A teenager received a 7½-year term Friday for his role in the double murder of 16-year-old cousins in Brooklyn Park on Halloween 2023.

Courtney Lesean Parker, 18, of Minneapolis, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder stemming from the shooting of Chardid Hachi Farah, of Minneapolis, and Diriye Abdi Muhumed, of Brooklyn Park, near the intersection of Zane Court and Zane Avenue.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Parker is expected to serve slightly more than 3⅓ years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Jaqual Ditez Sims-Miller, 17, of Brooklyn Park, pleaded guilty in January 2024, was moved to the state’s juvenile residential facility in Red Wing and is on supervised probation until his 21st birthday in June 2028.

Minneapolis police wrote in a search warrant affidavit that the cousins were suspects in the death of Jaden Malik Anand Hollman, 21, in Minneapolis, a day earlier.

According to the charges against both defendants:

A 911 caller reported seeing three people running from the scene shortly after hearing gunfire. Police found Muhumed dead. Farah was rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died a few days later.

Text messages from Muhumed’s phone showed him and Sims-Miller arguing over a missing gun. Threats were made by both of them. The last text was sent four hours before the shooting.

Police also found at the scene discharged cartridge casings that matched a gun used in a July 25, 2023, shooting in the same area.

In a police interview, Sims-Miller admitted involvement in the shooting. He said Muhumed left a gun at Sims-Miller’s house and they arranged to meet. Sims-Miller was armed when they met, and Muhumed brought two people with him.

The meeting did not go as planned, Sims-Miller said, and he pulled out his gun and shot Farah. Parker struck Muhumed in the head with a gun. A struggle ensued, and Parker shot Muhumed in the chest.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Teen heading to prison for role in double murder of cousins on Halloween in Twin Cities

card image

With credit for time in jail, Courtney Parker is expected to serve slightly more than 3⅓ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Family IDs man fatally shot by Coon Rapids police earlier this week

card image

Twin Cities

‘Stock up on the bug spray’: Rain brings mosquitos out in force across Twin Cities area

Metropolitan Mosquito Control District lab is where mosquito populations are examined. The Aedes Vexans is the most common species of mosquito locally. The West Nile virus has not been tied to a certain species in Minnesota. This is a view through a microscope of dead mosquitos that had been recently captured from one trap.