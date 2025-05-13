Minneapolis

Teen fatally shot man on Minneapolis street, shot 2 more days later during crime spree, charges say

Prosecutors want to have the 17-year-old tried in adult court.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 8:52PM
Hennepin County Government Center (Paul Walsh/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In the final hours of his birthday, a 17-year-old fatally shot a man on a south Minneapolis street and days later shot two people as part of a violent hourslong a crime spree, according to charges.

Ryan Lewis Saice-Roy was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on Feb. 6 of Roberto Julian Manzano-Gomez, 31, of Minneapolis.

Saice-Roy, of Minneapolis, appeared in court Tuesday and remains in custody ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. His attorney has yet to respond to a request for comment about the allegations against her client.

Prosecutors have indicated they intend to pursue having his case moved to adult court, where a sentence upon conviction would be more severe.

In the wake of Manzano-Gomez’s death, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said, “This shooting, which occurred at close range, is especially troubling.”

Five days later, Saice-Roy was among four people who police say roamed south Minneapolis in stolen vehicles and carried out a two-hour burst of crimes early one morning that left two victims shot and seriously wounded.

One of the three people charged in that string of offenses was 17-year-old Joseph Douglas Goodwin, of Minneapolis, who was one of four people fatally shot on April 29 while in a vehicle near the intersection of Bloomington Avenue S. and E. 25th Street.

According to charges in both cases against Saice-Roy:

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Feb. 6, officers responded to a shooting in 2400 block of 18th Avenue S. and saw a wounded Manzano-Gomez on the ground. Emergency medical responders took him to HCMC, where he was declared dead.

Officers recovered from the scene 9- and 22-millimeter discharged cartridge casings.

Surveillance video revealed Saice-Roy and three others encircling Manzano-Gomez and closing in on him. Manzano-Gomez soon fell to the ground, and all four suspects fled on foot.

The video allowed police to track the four to Saice-Roy’s home close by. As of late Tuesday afternoon, no accomplices have been charged.

The first incident during the crime spree occurred about 5 a.m. on Feb. 11 near the home of 54-year-old Boyd Hansen, who lives just north of Lake Hiawatha. A nearby Ring camera video showed Saice-Roy, Goodwin and 19-year-old Quayzhon Demetrius Lewis, 19, of Minneapolis, at the alley in a Toyota Camry.

One of the three armed suspects approached a garage and kicked in the door, but nothing was stolen.

As Hansen peered out a second-floor window, Lewis alerted the others to someone looking at them. All three aimed their guns at him, with Saice-Roy firing and wounding Hansen before they drove off.

Roughly 15 minutes later, the Camry arrived at a Speedway gas station on 34th Avenue S., where Saice-Roy exited and carjacked a man’s Mazda SUV at gunpoint. The victim also had his wallet stolen.

About 5:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that the SUV had crashed into a light pole about a mile from the gas station. The vehicle was unoccupied by the time police got there.

Around 5:40 a.m., the Camry showed up near the Blue Line Flats apartments in the 2300 block of E. 32nd Street and stopped in front of a minivan. Saice-Roy pointed his gun at the van. One person from the van started running, and he was shot in the back.

Saice-Roy then struck the van’s driver with the gun, demanded wallets from three van occupants and fired shots into the vehicle.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the Camry arrived at the Red Lake Apartments in the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue S., where Goodwin got out of the car and went inside.

Around 7:50 a.m., the Camry was spotted on video parked in the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue S. Saice-Roy and Lewis got out of the car. Police searched the home and arrested Saice-Roy.

Goodwin and Lewis were arrested about the same time near Saice-Roy’s home as they arrived in another vehicle.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

