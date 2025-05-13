Teen fatally shot man on Minneapolis street, shot 2 more days later during crime spree, charges say

In the final hours of his birthday, a 17-year-old fatally shot a man on a south Minneapolis street and days later shot two people as part of a violent hourslong a crime spree, according to charges.
Ryan Lewis Saice-Roy was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on Feb. 6 of Roberto Julian Manzano-Gomez, 31, of Minneapolis.
Saice-Roy, of Minneapolis, appeared in court Tuesday and remains in custody ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. His attorney has yet to respond to a request for comment about the allegations against her client.
Prosecutors have indicated they intend to pursue having his case moved to adult court, where a sentence upon conviction would be more severe.
In the wake of Manzano-Gomez’s death, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said, “This shooting, which occurred at close range, is especially troubling.”
Five days later, Saice-Roy was among four people who police say roamed south Minneapolis in stolen vehicles and carried out a two-hour burst of crimes early one morning that left two victims shot and seriously wounded.
One of the three people charged in that string of offenses was 17-year-old Joseph Douglas Goodwin, of Minneapolis, who was one of four people fatally shot on April 29 while in a vehicle near the intersection of Bloomington Avenue S. and E. 25th Street.
According to charges in both cases against Saice-Roy: