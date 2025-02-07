Minneapolis

Shootings just hours apart in 2 locations in Minneapolis leave 2 men dead, woman wounded

Police do not yet see the shootings as related.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 7, 2025 at 2:05PM
A file image of a Minneapolis Police Department squad car. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Shootings in two locations in Minneapolis several hours apart have left two people dead and another wounded, officials said Friday.

The first killing occurred about 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of 18th Avenue S., police said.

Officers responded to the scene and saw a 31-year-old man had been shot, according to police. Emergency medical personnel took him to HCMC, where he died.

“Preliminary information shows that shots were fired at close range,” a statement from police read.

Three or four people ran from the scene, but no arrests have been made as of Friday morning, the statement continued.

“This shooting, which occurred at close range, is especially troubling,” the statement quoted Police Chief Brian O’Hara as saying.

The second killing occurred about 1:45 a.m. Friday and involved gunfire from outside that killed a man and wounded a woman in a home near Theodore Wirth Parkway in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue N., police said.

The man, in his 20s, died at the scene, according to police. The woman, also in her 20s, was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC with noncritical wounds, police added.

Police have yet to make any arrests in this shooting as well.

O’Hara said there is so far no indication that the two shootings are connected.

“This is the second homicide in less than [six] hours, and it also appears to be targeted,” a statement from O’Hara read. “We cannot stand by and let this continue.”

Police want anyone with information about either incident to contact them at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or 612-673-5845. Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information resulting in an arrest and conviction could lead to a reward.

There have been seven homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to five in the city at this time last year.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Shootings just hours apart in 2 locations in Minneapolis leave 2 men dead, woman wounded

card image

Police do not yet see the shootings as related.

News & Politics

Some Minneapolis council members want county to take over troubled violence prevention programs

Signs of vandalism at the Blue Line Lake St. LRT station are prompting Metro Transit to hire security n Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Data points out that Blue and Green line trains crime is higher than buses. The Blue Line Lake Street and Franklin stations are where Metro Transit is in the process of hiring private security. ] RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII • richard.tsong-taatarii@startribune.com

Minneapolis

A former Minneapolis cop who cost city $411,000 in legal fees is poised to get workers' comp

Minneapolis police officer Michael Griffin pleaded not guilty in his first appearance in federal court Thursday on charges of perjury, falsification of records and rights violations stemming from two incidents in 2010 and 2011. Griffin was accompanied by his attorney, Ryan Kaess as he left court and headed to a waiting vehicle Thursday, May 21, 2015, U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, MN.(DAVID JOLES/STARTRIBUNE)djoles@startribune.com Minneapolis police officer Michael Griffin makes his first c