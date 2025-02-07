Shootings in two locations in Minneapolis several hours apart have left two people dead and another wounded, officials said Friday.
Shootings just hours apart in 2 locations in Minneapolis leave 2 men dead, woman wounded
The first killing occurred about 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of 18th Avenue S., police said.
Officers responded to the scene and saw a 31-year-old man had been shot, according to police. Emergency medical personnel took him to HCMC, where he died.
“Preliminary information shows that shots were fired at close range,” a statement from police read.
Three or four people ran from the scene, but no arrests have been made as of Friday morning, the statement continued.
“This shooting, which occurred at close range, is especially troubling,” the statement quoted Police Chief Brian O’Hara as saying.
The second killing occurred about 1:45 a.m. Friday and involved gunfire from outside that killed a man and wounded a woman in a home near Theodore Wirth Parkway in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue N., police said.
The man, in his 20s, died at the scene, according to police. The woman, also in her 20s, was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC with noncritical wounds, police added.
Police have yet to make any arrests in this shooting as well.
O’Hara said there is so far no indication that the two shootings are connected.
“This is the second homicide in less than [six] hours, and it also appears to be targeted,” a statement from O’Hara read. “We cannot stand by and let this continue.”
Police want anyone with information about either incident to contact them at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or 612-673-5845. Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information resulting in an arrest and conviction could lead to a reward.
There have been seven homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to five in the city at this time last year.
