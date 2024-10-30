A feud between two teenagers in Willmar over the weekend has left one wounded and the other charged with attempted murder.
Teen charged in Willmar drive-by shooting
Carsten Ronald Tallman, 18, faces five felony charges after wounding another teen.
Carsten Ronald Tallman, 18, of Willmar was charged Tuesday with attempted second-degree murder, drive-by shooting toward a vehicle, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and two other felony charges, according to a criminal complaint.
He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County jail on Wednesday morning. The victim has been released from the hospital, Willmar Police Capt. Michael Anderson said.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a report of 10 possible gunshots early Sunday near Eagle Ridge Drive north of Willmar.
Shortly after, CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital reported a gunshot victim, a juvenile who said he had been shot in the back as he was driving home from a party. The teen said a car had followed him and crashed into his vehicle, and he had been trying to get away.
Police said they knew Tallman and the victim had been having a disagreement. When they went to Tallman’s home, they said they found a red Chevrolet Impala with a still-warm engine and a damaged headlight.
Tallman told police that he had been sleeping, had not left his house in days, and had not driven the red Impala that day. But police said Tallman’s girlfriend told them he had woken her and told her he had hit a deer that night. They also said Tallman’s cousin told officers he saw him leave the house.
Police said the victim’s car had red paint on its back end, possibly from an impact with Tallman’s car. Officers said they found near college apartments on Willmar’s 23rd Street NE. a car with fresh bullet holes, blood stains and possible damage from a crash with a red vehicle.
Police also charged Tallman with felony drug possession after searching his home and finding marijuana and six grams of psilocybin.
He also faces a felony charge for possessing a firearm after having been charged as a juvenile for assault.
The weekend shooting came days after a crime-filled spree at separate locations near Willmar by Ameer M. Matariyeh, of Minneapolis, leading to the killing of Jerome Skluzacek, 55, of New London, and the shooting of Peter Mayerchak, 25, of Lake Lillian.
Matariyeh was charged in Kandiyohi County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and fleeing police.
No information on what was released was immediately available.