After a successful pilot last fall, Target is limiting the use of its self-service checkout lanes for customers buying 10 items or fewer.

The new rules go into effect Sunday at most of its 2,000 stores nationwide, the Minneapolis-based retailer said.

Target tested its "Express Self-Checkout" concept at about 200 stores last fall and found customers were able to get through the checkout process quicker than at stores that didn't limit the number of items that customers could scan themselves.

"By having the option to pick self-checkout for a quick trip, or a traditional, staffed lane when their cart is full, guests who were surveyed told us the overall checkout experience was better," Target said in a news release.

The retailer also said it will open more traditional registers with cashiers to serve customers who have more than 10 items in their carts or need extra help.

Hours for express checkout lanes will vary from store to store, but they will be open during the busiest times, the retailer said.

Additionally, Target said it will continue to train its team members to provide "great customer service during checkout."











