Target let its Twin Cities corporate employees know Thursday morning that the majority of employees will continue to work virtually through at least June 2021 because of the threat of the coronavirus.

The news comes as downtown Minneapolis, like other major urban business districts, is practically a a ghost town with only about one in 10 workers regularly working in their physical offices.

Target is downtown Minneapolis’ largest employer, with more than 8,500 corporate employees.

Target executives said the company expects to incorporate remote working into its future workplace plans as well.

“Importantly, our headquarters planning is not just about a date when we’ll return to our buildings,” said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer, in an e-mail to employees. “Like many others, we’re taking this time to reimagine the future role of the office and where and how work gets done.”

Target is looking at incorporating remote work into its culture for a “hybrid model” in the future, which the company believes will offer more flexibility while also working face-to-face meeting back into the mix.

“Our intent is to blend the best of both work environments,” she said.

A small number of necessary Target employees whose work is most dependent on the headquarters facilities will continue to work from Target’s offices as the company monitors health guidelines. The Nicollet Mall store also remains open.

