Target’s latest Demo Day was all about AI

With just a typed phrase, Target designers using a generative AI tool still in development illustrated how new fabrics might look on sketches to create furniture from a bright blue couch to a Hogwarts-themed chair.
In another room at the retailer’s north metro campus in Brooklyn Park, developers explained how a pilot software program could signal when a customer needs more than the set three days to pick up an order.
It was all part of Target’s latest Demo Day in late July, a corporate-size show-and-tell that had the feel of a science fair but with a serious strategic undergirding of pushing tech growth further and faster, a crucial component of retail competition in this day and age.
“It’s a great connection moment,” said Brett Craig, Target’s chief information officer. “We really think about it as a celebration of learning.”
So a rare glimpse inside the quarterly event found tech projects on display as excited workers in nerdy T-shirts with slogans like “AI-nstein” and “Obey the algorithm” pitched ideas to corporate colleagues from finance to supply chain, including C-suite leaders. The event also let technologists show off their fun side with a listening booth to check out Target-themed, AI-generated music videos and a puppy petting area.
Even Craig sported a “Learning Things” tee, a riff off the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things.”