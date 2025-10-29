Takeaways: Wild rally goes for naught in overtime loss to Jets

The Wild are having enough trouble snapping out of their current funk let alone a years-long rut.
They lost their ninth in a row to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at Grand Casino Arena, getting dumped 4-3 in overtime to drop a season-high fourth straight game.
This is their worst start of the Kirill Kaprizov era; the Wild have nine points through 11 games (3-5-3), their fewest since they had eight after beginning 4-7 in 2019.
Kyle Connor scored the overtime winner for the Jets.
Trailing 2-0, the Wild got goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Brock Faber and Marcus Johansson to take a 3-2 lead and turn the page on another difficult first period that saw Winnipeg capitalize twice in 22 seconds.
But former Wild winger Nino Niederreiter tied the score with 8:25 left in regulation.
Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves, while Filip Gustavsson had 18 stops for the Wild.
How it happened
For the fifth consecutive game and seventh time in their past eight, the Wild gave up the first goal, this time getting behind 12:16 into the first after Gabriel Vilardi batted in a puck at the side of the Wild net.