Takeaways: Wild extend winning streak to five with 3-0 victory over Jets

Not even the pesky Jets were a match for the resurgent Wild.
After losing nine in a row to their Central Division rival, including four straight in Winnipeg, the Wild finally prevailed 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre to extend their season-high win streak to five games.
Jesper Wallstedt made 32 saves for his NHL-leading third shutout in his past four starts.
Danila Yurov scored his third goal of the season, Brock Faber netted the first shorthanded goal of his career, and Kirill Kaprizov added an exclamation point against a Jets lineup missing goalie Connor Hellebuyck; the reigning MVP is out because of a knee injury.
Since the Wild finished October on a season-worst five-game losing streak, they are a league-best 9-1-1 in November.
They have scored first in a franchise-record 12 consecutive games, which is tied for the 10th longest run in NHL history, and the Wild haven’t trailed for the last eight games — a stretch of 480 minutes.
How it happened
Winnipeg was in charge early, jumping out to a 6-0 advantage in shots, but the Wild settled down as the first period progressed and dictated more in the second.
Take their first goal, with the Wild effectively getting up ice and hemming the Jets in their zone after they steered a Marcus Foligno rebound to the boards. There, Yakov Trenin forced a turnover by former Wild forward Nino Niederreiter before setting up Yurov at 8:23.