Takeaways: Wild extend winning streak to five with 3-0 victory over Jets

Jesper Wallstedt posted his third shutout in four starts, making 32 saves, while his team improved to 9-1-1 in November.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 23, 2025 at 11:55PM
The Wild's Zach Bogosian (24) dumps the Jets' Jonathan Toews (19) in front of Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt during the first period Sunday in Winnipeg. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press)

Not even the pesky Jets were a match for the resurgent Wild.

After losing nine in a row to their Central Division rival, including four straight in Winnipeg, the Wild finally prevailed 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre to extend their season-high win streak to five games.

Jesper Wallstedt made 32 saves for his NHL-leading third shutout in his past four starts.

Danila Yurov scored his third goal of the season, Brock Faber netted the first shorthanded goal of his career, and Kirill Kaprizov added an exclamation point against a Jets lineup missing goalie Connor Hellebuyck; the reigning MVP is out because of a knee injury.

Since the Wild finished October on a season-worst five-game losing streak, they are a league-best 9-1-1 in November.

They have scored first in a franchise-record 12 consecutive games, which is tied for the 10th longest run in NHL history, and the Wild haven’t trailed for the last eight games — a stretch of 480 minutes.

How it happened

Winnipeg was in charge early, jumping out to a 6-0 advantage in shots, but the Wild settled down as the first period progressed and dictated more in the second.

Take their first goal, with the Wild effectively getting up ice and hemming the Jets in their zone after they steered a Marcus Foligno rebound to the boards. There, Yakov Trenin forced a turnover by former Wild forward Nino Niederreiter before setting up Yurov at 8:23.

Seconds earlier, the Wild weathered a close call for Winnipeg that saw Jonas Brodin swipe the puck out of the crease.

Turning point

Jets captain Adam Lowry fought Foligno soon after Yurov’s goal, but momentum stayed with the Wild.

Zach Bogosian, in only his second game back from a lower-body injury caused by a shot block, got in front of a Josh Morrissey wind-up — one of 19 blocks by the Wild.

Then after the Wild’s only power play was cut short by a holding penalty against Kaprizov, Faber joined a shorthanded rush, accepted a Marcus Johansson pass and buried a 3-on-2 shot with 1:48 left in the second. Winnipeg finished 0-for-4 on the power play.

Since Oct. 26, Faber’s five goals are tied for second in the league among defensemen.

In the third period, Kaprizov got behind the Jets to lift his 13th goal at 6:29 over goalie Eric Comrie (26 saves) and match Matt Boldy for the team lead. Kaprizov is up to 10 points during a five-game point streak.

Key stat

Wallstedt has four shutouts in 13 career starts.

What it means

This result was a long time coming for the Wild.

Their performance against their top competition in the Central Division has been an eyesore in recent seasons, particularly this matchup vs. the Jets. The Wild came close to a win in the first game, a 4-3 loss on Oct. 28, but they were unequivocally the better team in the rematch to secure their first victory against Winnipeg since March 8, 2023.

They didn’t panic while the Jets pressured early.

Instead, they looked poised in their response and were methodical the rest of the way with timely goals and stops.

Joining this groove was Nico Sturm.

Sturm, a two-time Stanley Cup champ who signed as a free agent in the summer, made his season debut after the center was sidelined the first 22 games with a back injury. This is Sturm’s second stint with the Wild after he broke into the NHL with them in 2019.

The Wild are still without injured forwards Ryan Hartman, Marco Rossi and Vladimir Tarasenko, but their play all over the ice remains sharp.

Up next

The Wild are staying in the Central Division to open their season series against the upstart Blackhawks on Wednesday in Chicago.

Sarah McLellan

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

