Jesper Wallstedt’s strong play makes Wild goaltending situation ultra competitive

The Wild don’t have a controversy in their crease.
They have competition.
In today’s NHL, where scoring is up and saves are down, that’s not a liability. That’s a luxury.
“It looks like a good recipe right now,” coach John Hynes said.
After rookie Jesper Wallstedt led the Wild to a 4-3 shootout win over NHL second-best Carolina on Wednesday night despite his nearly three-hour shutout streak ending, Hynes indicated he anticipates the rotation the Wild have been relying on with their goaltenders will continue.
All the justification the Wild need is their results.
Since bottoming out with that Oct. 30 loss to Pittsburgh and subsequent players-only heart-to-heart, Wallstedt and veteran Filip Gustavsson have contributed almost equally to the 7-1-1 turnaround.
Wallstedt is on a 4-0 run that included 175 minutes and 12 seconds of shutout hockey, while Gustavsson is 3-1-1 and limited the opposition to two goals in all but one game.