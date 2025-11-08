Joel Eriksson Ek’s head snapped back, his left glove immediately feeling for his mouth as he dropped to his knees.
When he finally got up, with a smattering of blood in his wake, the Wild center left the ice as his teammates searched for the enamel shrapnel.
He needed stitches to close the cuts caused by an errant stick the opening minute of a game Oct. 18 at Philadelphia. Before the first period was over, he was back in the game, his lips swollen and mouth stretched around its new vacancies.
But Eriksson Ek figured the most painful part of the entire ordeal was the needle that numbed him for the hour-and-a-half dentist appointment to repair his teeth after he and the Wild returned to Minnesota.
“It all hurts,” Eriksson Ek said. “But, yeah, it’s never fun to have to deal with what comes after.”
A gummy grin, or grimace, is as relevant to the hockey uniform as skates and jerseys, with an errant puck or stick to the face a routine hazard of the job.
But the acceptance and attitude are also quintessential.
“It just comes with the territory,” Wild alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. “Guys don’t care. In order to play this game, you really can’t care about your face.