Takeaways: Wild get strong performance from goalie Jesper Wallstedt, beat Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout

Jesper Wallstedt finally gave up a goal, but the Wild goaltender kept another streak going.
Wallstedt has yet to lose in regulation after making a career-high 42 saves Wednesday night at Grand Casino Arena in a 4-3 nail-biter, which the Wild won in a shootout, against the high-flying Hurricanes.
“Maybe everything didn’t click for us today, but you cannot say that the effort was not there,” Wallstedt said. “That shows how strong of a team we are even though we maybe didn’t have our best game.”
Matt Boldy had the only goal of the shootout, scoring on the Wild’s third attempt before Wallstedt stopped Taylor Hall to thwart Carolina’s comeback and improve to 5-0-2 in his first season as the Wild’s backup.
The Hurricanes scored twice in the third period, including a backbreaker from former Eden Prairie High School star Jackson Blake with 1 minute, 6 seconds left.
But Wallstedt denied Blake on a breakaway in overtime and went a perfect 3-for-3 in the shootout. His best save was an outstretched glove stop on Andrei Svechnikov.
“I bit a little on the move and then just threw my glove out there,” said Wallstedt, whose .926 save percentage leads the NHL and 2.20 goals-against average is third. “Kind of got lucky it got hit, but it was hard. All three guys had different tempos. Kind of just had to match my speed with their speed.”
After back-to-back shutouts, Wallstedt’s shutout streak ended at 95 consecutive saves and 175:12. That’s the longest by a Wild rookie and best by an NHL rookie since 2015.