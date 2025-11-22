Takeaways: Wild get NHL-leading fourth shutout by blanking Penguins 5-0

A loss to the Penguins last month was the Wild at their worst.
The rematch showed their best.
Backed by a three-goal first period, the Wild routed Pittsburgh 5-0 Friday night at PPG Paints Arena for their season-high fourth straight win.
“There was definitely some thought of that,” Wild defenseman Brock Faber told reporters in Pittsburgh, “that we definitely owed them a better one than we gave them back at home.”
Matt Boldy scored twice during a three-point effort, while Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek picked up a goal and assist apiece. Faber had two assists.
Goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 19 shots for his second shutout, moving into a four-way tie for the NHL lead alongside teammate Jesper Wallstedt; the Wild’s four shutouts are the most in the league.
“We’re pushing each other to play our best out there,” Gustavsson said, “and we know if we’re not on our best, the other guy is going to play.”
The Wild have gone seven consecutive games without losing in regulation and are 8-1-1 since falling 4-1 to the Penguins on Oct. 30 in St. Paul.