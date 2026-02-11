Eat & Drink

Celebrity chefs Michael Symon, Nina Compton, Stephanie Izard and Evan Funke are coming to Minneapolis

Gavin Kaysen announces the 2026 Synergy Series roster for his exclusive dining series and chats.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 11, 2026 at 10:30PM
Gavin Kaysen will host celebrity chefs Michael Symon, Nina Compton, Stephanie Izard and Evan Funke in Minneapolis for this year's Synergy Series. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gavin Kaysen has announced the 2026 celebrity chefs coming into town as part of the Synergy Series at his Spoon and Stable restaurant in Minneapolis. This year’s lineup includes Nina Compton, Evan Funke, Stephanie Izard and Michael Symon.

Now in its eighth cycle, the series features special dinners at Kaysen’s North Loop restaurant in which, alongside his team, nationally renowned chefs cook for two nights, plus an evening of special conversation.

The event offers different levels of access and costs, with a portion of the proceeds donated to charity. Kaysen reflected on this year’s lineup, which includes James Beard Award and “Top Chef” winners as well as internationally admired chefs.

“I’m so grateful for these iconic chefs who continue to come together, and take this moment with my guests, and with me in Minneapolis,” said Kaysen via a statement. “We’re all coming from different moments and different pressures, but the goal is still the same: to do the work with care and intention and to provide an inspirational, comforting meal to our guests.”

The Synergy Series has raised over $300,000 for charity-partners since its inception. This year’s charity partner hits close to home with the Heart of the House foundation, founded by Alison Arth and Kaysen. What began during the pandemic to support Soigné Hospitality team members continues to provide emergency bridge support to people and their families.

If you go

Choose from several ticket options:

For the ultimate food fans, season tickets are available for $2,500, in which you can dine at one dinner per guest chef visit and attend all of the conversations. Plus, season pass holders will receive a signed copy of each visiting chef’s cookbooks. A limited amount of those tickets will go on sale on Feb. 23.

Individual tickets are also available, with the dining room experience priced at $495 per person while meals at the bar, which feature a slightly smaller menu, run $195.

Dialogues with the chefs will take place the second day they’re in town at the Glass House in Minneapolis and tickets to attend are $10.

Chef Evan Funke will kick off Gavin Kaysen's Synergy Series in April. (Provided)

April 9 and 10: The series kicks off with Los Angeles chef Evan Funke of Felix Trattoria, Mother Wolf and Funke. The chef is famous for his Italian cuisine and was featured on Netflix’s “Chef’s Table: Noodles,” the docuseries “Shape of Pasta” and “Funke.” He has also co-authored the cookbook “American Sfoglino.” Plus, he’s been the official chef of the Vanity Fair Oscar Parties. Tickets go on sale March 1.

Chef Nina Compton (Provided, Denny Culbert)
James Beard Award winner Nina Compton is known for skillfully blending Caribbean, French and Italian cuisines. (Denny Culbert)

July 30 and 31: Nina Compton of Compère Lapin in New Orleans is a James Beard Award winner for her Caribbean blending of French and Italian cuisines. She also took a star turn on Bravo’s “Top Chef” New Orleans, where she was a fan favorite. Compton is the author of “Kwéyòl / Creole: Recipes, Stories and Tings from a St. Lucian’s Chef Journey.” Tickets go on sale at noon on June 1.

Chef Stephanie Izard
Chef Stephanie Izard will participate in Gavin Kaysen's Synergy Series in September. (Provided)

Sept. 10 and 11: Stephanie Izard won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes region (2013) and Food & Wine’s Best New Chef (2011). She has several restaurants including Girl & the Goat, Little Goat Diner, Duck Duck Goat, Cabra and Lucky Goat in Chicago. She’s been on “Top Chef,” “Iron Chef” and her work has been praised in Saveur, the New York Times and other publications. Izard has two cookbooks: “Girl in the Kitchen” and “Gather & Graze.” Tickets go on sale at noon on Aug. 1.

Chef Michael Symon
Gavin Kaysen's Synergy Series will wrap up in December with chef Michael Symon. (Provided)

Dec. 10 and 11: Closing out the series for this year will be chef Michael Symon. The celebrated Cleveland chef has appeared all over food television and is likely a familiar face. He was named a Food & Wine Best New Chef back in 1998 and won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes in 2009. He’s a New York Times best seller and has authored six cookbooks. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1.

For more info on the dinners, chefs or to sign up for notifications when tickets go on sale, check out the Synergy Series website.

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

