Celebrity chefs Michael Symon, Nina Compton, Stephanie Izard and Evan Funke are coming to Minneapolis

Gavin Kaysen has announced the 2026 celebrity chefs coming into town as part of the Synergy Series at his Spoon and Stable restaurant in Minneapolis. This year’s lineup includes Nina Compton, Evan Funke, Stephanie Izard and Michael Symon.
Now in its eighth cycle, the series features special dinners at Kaysen’s North Loop restaurant in which, alongside his team, nationally renowned chefs cook for two nights, plus an evening of special conversation.
The event offers different levels of access and costs, with a portion of the proceeds donated to charity. Kaysen reflected on this year’s lineup, which includes James Beard Award and “Top Chef” winners as well as internationally admired chefs.
“I’m so grateful for these iconic chefs who continue to come together, and take this moment with my guests, and with me in Minneapolis,” said Kaysen via a statement. “We’re all coming from different moments and different pressures, but the goal is still the same: to do the work with care and intention and to provide an inspirational, comforting meal to our guests.”
The Synergy Series has raised over $300,000 for charity-partners since its inception. This year’s charity partner hits close to home with the Heart of the House foundation, founded by Alison Arth and Kaysen. What began during the pandemic to support Soigné Hospitality team members continues to provide emergency bridge support to people and their families.
If you go
Choose from several ticket options:
For the ultimate food fans, season tickets are available for $2,500, in which you can dine at one dinner per guest chef visit and attend all of the conversations. Plus, season pass holders will receive a signed copy of each visiting chef’s cookbooks. A limited amount of those tickets will go on sale on Feb. 23.
Individual tickets are also available, with the dining room experience priced at $495 per person while meals at the bar, which feature a slightly smaller menu, run $195.