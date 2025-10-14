Counter Intelligence

Sweetgreen’s feel-good salads will arrive at the Mall of America this spring

Plus: Fancy Taco Bell cafes, two new pho restaurants opening in time for soup season and more food news.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2025 at 11:00AM
The Cobb Salad at Sweetgreen, Jon Cheng, Star Tribune
Sweetgreen is bringing its salads and more to the Mall of America in 2026. (Jon Cheng/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sweetgreen will bring its feel-good menu to Bloomington in spring 2026 at the Mall of America’s Culinary On North food court. This will be its fifth metro-area location.

Founded in 2007 by three Georgetown University students tired of being surrounded by unhealthy fast-food options, Sweetgreen was built to be an affordable, healthier option with a focus on sourcing local ingredients. The company has grown precipitously while touting sustainability and ingredient diversity. The menu now includes a mix of made-to-order seasonal salads, bowls, protein plates and more. Prices range from $11-$16.

The fast-casual chain already has locations in the Galleria in Edina, Minneapolis’ North Loop, on the University of Minnesota campus and on Grand Avenue in St. Paul.

Live Más in Lakeville and Rochester

Those late-night cravings will get an upgrade next year, when Taco Bell rolls out two of its new Live Más Cafes in Minnesota.

The concept, which debuted in California in 2024, puts beverages at the forefront, with “Bellristas” churning out handcrafted drinks. Specialty coffees, “agua refrescas,” limonadas, Mountain Dew Baja Blast dirty sodas and more will be available alongside the regular Taco Bell menu.

The Minnesota locations — Lakeville, at Cedar Av. and 179th St. W., and Rochester, at 19th St. NW. and W. Circle Drive NW. — will be among the first Live Más Cafes outside of California, according to the Development Tracker. Look for openings in late 2026.

Maple Grove welcomes Xin Chào

Xin Chào - Our Home Kitchen recently opened at 11660 Elm Creek Blvd. N. in Maple Grove with a menu of bun bo hue, meaty stuffed egg rolls, cheese and bacon wontons, pho with all the goodies and more. It’s open for lunch through dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Fresh pho on its way to St. Paul

Pho Oanh is getting closer to opening at 774 University Av. W. in St. Paul, along the city’s restaurant-dense thoroughfare. The converted house has been remodeled and the restaurant’s social media pages promise traditional Vietnamese cuisine and an update on an opening date coming very soon.

A new home base for winter farmers market

The Lowertown St. Paul Farmers’ Market is getting a new year-round, indoor space at 308 E. Prince St. The former Black Dog restaurant will be divided into two spaces, with several vendor stands selling locally grown produce, meat, cheese and more. In the back there will be hot food service with soups and other dishes.

With the addition of a rentable commercial kitchen space, cottage food vendors can make and sell their goods, helping startups take their ideas to the next level.

The new indoor market expects to open later this month or in early November. Plus, like the former restaurant in this space, they’re keeping the option to host live music and events.

Related Coverage

James Beard Award nominee Ann Ahmed has launched a dinner series weaving together stories behind the cuisine with her chefs de cuisine from all three of her restaurants. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ann Ahmed launches culinary dinner series

Ann Ahmed is inviting guests to be part of the Kamma Collective, a new collaborative dinner series celebrating the chefs of her restaurants. The evenings begin with welcome bites followed by a five-course tasting menu created by Ahmed and her chef de cuisines. Weaving in tales of the dishes, inspired by Lao traditions and personal experiences, it’s an opportunity to experience meals with a deep connection to the people who prepare them.

The kickoff will be Oct. 31 with Andy Denkinger of Khâluna, followed by Nov. 17 with Zach Keifer of Gai Noi and Dec. 16 with Charles Middleton of Lat14. Each evening will offer two seatings, at 5:30 and 8:15 p.m., and are held at Khâluna (4000 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.). Tickets are $125 with an optional wine pairing. Find out more information and buy tickets at khaluna.com/kamma-collective.

Animales Barbeque sets opening date

In case you missed last week’s news, Jon Wipfli’s brick-and-mortar version of Animales Barbeque Co. will open Oct. 23 at 241 Fremont Av. N. in Minneapolis. With a sprawling, 12,500-square-foot footprint, there’s a larger kitchen, which translates to an expanded menu, and gathering spaces that will serve triple duty, playing host to a 300-seat dining room, large group- and family-friendly features (including an artist-designed kid play area) and a music venue.

An important note: The restaurant will be open four days a week to start, opening at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Barbecue will be available from 4 to 9 p.m., while other items on an “Anytime Menu” will be featured all day.

Minnesota Star Tribune Taste editor Nicole Hvidsten contributed to this story.

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

