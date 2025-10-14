Sweetgreen’s feel-good salads will arrive at the Mall of America this spring

Sweetgreen will bring its feel-good menu to Bloomington in spring 2026 at the Mall of America’s Culinary On North food court. This will be its fifth metro-area location.
Founded in 2007 by three Georgetown University students tired of being surrounded by unhealthy fast-food options, Sweetgreen was built to be an affordable, healthier option with a focus on sourcing local ingredients. The company has grown precipitously while touting sustainability and ingredient diversity. The menu now includes a mix of made-to-order seasonal salads, bowls, protein plates and more. Prices range from $11-$16.
The fast-casual chain already has locations in the Galleria in Edina, Minneapolis’ North Loop, on the University of Minnesota campus and on Grand Avenue in St. Paul.
Live Más in Lakeville and Rochester
Those late-night cravings will get an upgrade next year, when Taco Bell rolls out two of its new Live Más Cafes in Minnesota.
The concept, which debuted in California in 2024, puts beverages at the forefront, with “Bellristas” churning out handcrafted drinks. Specialty coffees, “agua refrescas,” limonadas, Mountain Dew Baja Blast dirty sodas and more will be available alongside the regular Taco Bell menu.
The Minnesota locations — Lakeville, at Cedar Av. and 179th St. W., and Rochester, at 19th St. NW. and W. Circle Drive NW. — will be among the first Live Más Cafes outside of California, according to the Development Tracker. Look for openings in late 2026.
Maple Grove welcomes Xin Chào
Xin Chào - Our Home Kitchen recently opened at 11660 Elm Creek Blvd. N. in Maple Grove with a menu of bun bo hue, meaty stuffed egg rolls, cheese and bacon wontons, pho with all the goodies and more. It’s open for lunch through dinner Tuesday through Sunday.
Fresh pho on its way to St. Paul
Pho Oanh is getting closer to opening at 774 University Av. W. in St. Paul, along the city’s restaurant-dense thoroughfare. The converted house has been remodeled and the restaurant’s social media pages promise traditional Vietnamese cuisine and an update on an opening date coming very soon.