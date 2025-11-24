Surprise visits from immigration agents frighten prospective citizens

Immigrants on the verge of becoming naturalized citizens are getting surprise home visits from federal agents who want to interview them about their applications without their lawyers.
Immigration attorneys say dozens of green-card holders recently had in-office interviews canceled by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) only to have federal agents show up at their homes with no warning.
It’s the latest example of how legal immigrants who are in the process of becoming naturalized citizens are also subject to President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Federal officials say they’ve increased scrutiny on potential citizens to reduce fraud.
On Nov. 13, USCIS announced several steps it was taking to increase the scrutiny of potential citizens. In addition to reviving regular home visits for the first time since 1991, the agency is adding questions to the citizenship test and reviewing social media posts and other statements for “anti-American ideologies.”
“To better combat fraud, USCIS has intensified unannounced, in-person site visits to verify the information provided by aliens and petitioners,” Matthew Tragesser, USCIS spokesman, said in a statement. “Let us be clear: the burden of proof squarely rests on the alien to establish their eligibility for immigration benefits.”
Immigration attorney David Wilson said the shift in tactics upends 30 years of past practices that mostly eliminated home visits in favor of interviews at federal offices. He characterized USCIS showing up unannounced to question prospective citizens without their lawyers as intimidation rather than fraud prevention.
“It is such an extraordinary change in culture and approach,” Wilson said. “In 28 years of doing naturalizations, I haven’t had this many home visits in a year, let alone a weekend.”
Most of the immigrants who recently received home visits in the Twin Cities are low-income or have disabilities and have requested fee waivers or other medical accommodations, attorneys say.