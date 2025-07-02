A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing parents to pull their child out of class during lessons that conflict with their religious beliefs has school leaders across the country worried about a potential flurry of “opt-out” requests.
But the decision, split 6-3 along the justices’ ideological lines, may not require immediate changes for Minnesota’s schools. Several districts have already faced cultural clashes over books, including controversy and legal action over removing library books in St. Francis schools and parent pushback on classroom books with LGBTQ themes in St. Louis Park, Ham Lake and Burnsville schools. It’s possible districts will face another wave of requests after the court ruling.
The Supreme Court case involved a group of Maryland parents who sued the school board, seeking to keep their students out of class when lessons involved books with LGBTQ characters.
Minnesota has a decades-old law requiring school districts to have a procedure for a parent to review instructional materials. If parents have an objection, the law requires schools to make “reasonable arrangements” for an alternative lesson.
The Minnesota School Boards Association’s model policy quotes that statute but does not outline what the process should be, and it varies from district to district.
The association doesn’t plan to change model policy language based on the Supreme Court ruling, said Terry Morrow, the organization’s director of legal and policy services.
Still, the state’s teachers union is encouraging school leaders to review their policies.
In a statement, Education Minnesota President Monica Byron said superintendents and school boards should “prepare educators for how to respond to a potential uptick in parental content review and opt-out requests.”