What to know about the US Supreme Court's ruling on public school lessons using LGBTQ books

A divided U.S. Supreme Court has sided with religious parents who want to pull their children out of the classroom when a public school lesson uses LGBTQ-themed storybooks.
The 6-3 decision Friday in a case brought by parents in Maryland comes as certain books are increasingly being banned from public schools and libraries.
In Justice Samuel Alito's majority opinion — joined by the rest of the court's conservatives — he wrote that the lack of an ''opt-out'' for parents places an unconstitutional burden on their rights to religious freedom.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent for the three liberal justices that public schools expose children to different views in a multicultural society.
''That experience is critical to our Nation's civic vitality,'' she wrote. ''Yet it will become a mere memory if children must be insulated from exposure to ideas and concepts that may conflict with their parents' religious beliefs."
Here's what to know about the case and its potential impacts:
What happens next
The decision was not a final ruling in the case. It reversed lower-court rulings that sided with the Montgomery County school system, which introduced the storybooks in 2022 as part of an effort to better reflect the district's diversity.