Sturdevant: May the pending special session be one that inspires trust

Another special session. Ho-hum.
You’re on rational ground if that’s your reaction to Monday night’s word from the State Capitol. Midnight arrived (yawn!) with the Legislature’s budget-setting work incomplete.
The Legislature has become habitually tardy in meeting the state Constitution’s deadline for wrapping up regular-session work before midnight on “the first Monday following the third Saturday in May.” In the past quarter-century, authorizing the next biennial budget has required an overtime session in eight odd-numbered years.
Two of those episodes — 2005 and 2011 — featured government shutdowns beginning July 1, the date on which old budgets expire. Fierce as this year’s disputes have been, they don’t seem likely to pitch state government into that abyss.
Still, I was rooting hard for a timely finish. And — since that was evidently asking too much — I’m hoping now for a tidy, trust-inspiring special session.
That’s because this isn’t a ho-hum season for representative democracy, federal or state.