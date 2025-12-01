In its time left, Stillwater prison is experimenting with a new housing model

BAYPORT, MINN. — The B-East cell hall at Stillwater prison was once a place of echoing lockdowns and razor-edged tension.
“Some things that’ll never leave,” said Lt. Sam Marks, recalling the stabbings, self-harm and overdoses that reverberated through the four tiers of steel and concrete.
But since the Department of Corrections began the process of closing the prison this fall, an experiment has taken root in the newly opened space.
Inside, incarcerated people tend herb gardens, line up for “shape-ups” in a resident-run barbershop, debate books in a discussion group, and help run a prison tattoo shop.
The transformed space is an “earned living unit,” or ELU, that trades privileges for accountability. Since the unit opened about two months ago, multiple staff and residents said, the unit has not faced a lockdown.
“The interaction between inmates and the staff has changed, a complete 180,” Marks said. “We’re building something together.”
DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said the department will use Stillwater’s remaining years to refine the ELU model here and expand it to other facilities. A parallel unit at Faribault prison launched around the same time.
What the unit looks like — and how it works
The ELU sits inside Stillwater’s historic cellblocks, but the daily rhythm is different. Men move freely between units, work, the gym and other spaces during the day, residents said. The old black line in the middle of the main corridor — which incarcerated people were once forbidden to cross — is gone.