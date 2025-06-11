State funding snub leaves deal over Roof Depot site in Minneapolis in the lurch

“The inability to secure the funding needed to complete the Roof Depot purchase was one of many disappointments coming out of this legislative session,” Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura, DFL- Minneapolis, said in a statement. “Our Minneapolis delegation fought hard for the funding, but we were ultimately not successful given the political dynamics of the legislature this year. Nonetheless, we made a commitment to help neighbors realize their vision for the site, and we will continue to be a partner at the table with the city and community to move the project forward.”