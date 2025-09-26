St. Paul has a competitive mayoral election. Why has it been so sleepy?

St. Paul has issues. Downtown is still trying to recover from the pandemic and the collapse of a major real estate company. Residents are seeing ever-higher property taxes even after a 2023 sales tax added to the cost of living. Too many streets are still in rough shape.
But even with such high stakes, the campaign to decide who will run the city has been a lackluster affair.
Mayor Melvin Carter, seeking a third term and a rumored lieutenant governor possibility, has the most significant challenger of his career in state Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, a DFLer who made national headlines for her passionate stance on health care for undocumented immigrants. Yet campaign events have been small, mailboxes are flier-less, doorsteps are free of volunteers, and the battle of yard signs is just beginning. Even social media has been civil.
Here is why the St. Paul race has been so St. Paulishly subdued.
Few endorsements, no PACs
Outside groups and even the DFL are sitting on the sidelines in the St. Paul mayor’s race.
There are no mailers from outside groups, and the groups that are making endorsements have yet to unleash door-knockers and phone-callers.
The St. Paul DFL did not hold endorsing conventions this year for a mayoral candidate, with the local party short on people and resources. Political action committees have not formed to support any of the candidates, and the groups that have endorsed Carter and Her have not yet started campaigning for them.
The St. Paul Area Chamber’s political action committee chose not to endorse a candidate this year, with a press release saying they saw no “transformative candidate” who could help the city’s businesses.