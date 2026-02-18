St. Paul law firm, famous for clergy sex abuse cases, snared in data breach

A St. Paul law firm well-known for litigating clergy sex abuse cases had its computer systems breached in a cyberattack involving scores of companies nationwide.
In December, Jeff Anderson & Associates began notifying 1,184 of its clients about the data breach, which occured in September, the firm said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Anderson & Associates paid a ransom to hackers to ensure its client data wasn’t released publicly. It declined to say how much.
In a required filing with California regulators, Anderson & Associates did not elaborate on the type of data accessed by hackers.
The exposed data varied by client, the law firm said in a statement to the Star Tribune.
“Each individual that has been notified has received an individual letter indicating their specific data elements,” the statement said.
Anderson & Associates told clients there is no evidence their data has been misused or made public.
“We have no reason to believe that it ever will,” the firm said in a sample client letter filed with California regulators. “We also do not believe that this will have any impact on your legal case.”