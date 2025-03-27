Nationwide cyberattack exposes data of thousands of Minnesota students

A massive nationwide data breach at a California-based educational software provider has affected thousands of Minnesota students.
In the metro area, the breach at PowerSchool affected the St. Louis Park and Stillwater school districts, at the least. The Caledonia, Braham and Sauk Centre districts also were hit.
“The reach is quite large,” said Doug Levin, national director of K12 Security Information Exchange, a nonprofit cybersecurity watchdog group. “It is to the best of my knowledge the largest cybersecurity incident that’s impacted [kindergarten through 12th grade] education in the U.S.”
The Star Tribune was unable to confirm how many schools were impacted. At least 15 public school districts and about 25 charter schools in Minnesota use the PowerSchool software that was breached, according to state records and a Star Tribune analysis.
Public schools and governments must report data breaches to Minnesota IT Services, the state’s information technology arm. But Minnesota IT Services declined to name schools hit by the PowerSchool breach, or say what districts or how many students were affected.
A state law passed last year that requires breach reporting treats the information as nonpublic, the office said.
PowerSchool discovered in late December that hackers had purloined data from its student information system, an online portal used by students, parents and teachers.
The company, a market leader in K-12 educational software, has not said how many people were affected nationally, but it’s likely to be in the tens of millions, Levins said.