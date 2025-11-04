Health Care

St. Paul home health provider shuts down, lays off 406

Dependable Home Healthcare cited business challenges and upcoming regulatory changes.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2025 at 5:59PM
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, shown on May 8, announced a third-party audit of services like those provided by Dependable Home Healthcare, which is closing.

A home health care company in St. Paul is shutting down and eliminating more than 400 jobs, citing business challenges and upcoming regulatory changes.

Staff at Dependable Home Healthcare were notified Tuesday about the layoffs, which will occur in six phases between January and March, according to a filing this week with state officials.

The company provides home- and community-based services that allow people with disabilities and elderly residents to live in the community, rather than in institutional settings.

Some of those services are subject to paused payments and a third-party audit announced last month by Gov. Tim Walz meant to help the state detect Medicaid fraud across more than a dozen programs.

“Based on business challenges and upcoming regulatory changes impacting the Minnesota home care industry, Dependable has made the decision to close the company permanently,” the company said in a state filing dated Nov. 3.

“As a result of this decision, we are eliminating all company employees, which includes 38 administrative positions and 368 caregiver positions.”

Executives at Dependable Home Healthcare did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Allison Kite of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

