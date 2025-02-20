Fire officials in the capital city are investigating after a man’s body was found in a detached-garage fire Wednesday.
St. Paul firefighters find body in garage fire
Fire crews are investigating what caused the blaze in the detached garage; it would be the third fire death in St. Paul this year.
St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Jamie Smith said a neighbor reported flames inside a detached garage in the 1400 block of Mayre Street Wednesday. Fire crews arrived at 9:27 p.m. and found flames engulfing the garage, collapsing the building’s roof and burning the structure to its foundations. Inside, firefighters found a body.
“It’s unclear if the individual was actually living there,” Smith said, citing an interview with the homeowner and calling the incident a tragic loss of life. “This does provide an opportunity to highlight the safe use of heating elements, and making sure that folks are seeking shelter in a safe way.”
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner began an autopsy Thursday to verify the victim’s identity and cause of death. Smith said the fire department will update the public after the autopsy and as fire investigators collect evidence. Wednesday’s incident could mark the third fire death in St. Paul so far in 2025. Department officials say the city’s average is three fire deaths per year, and improper heating is the leading cause of fatal fires during cold weather.
Two men died in St. Paul on Feb. 9 when authorities believe a space heater was tipped over inside a detached garage where the victims lived. That heater sparked a blaze that consumed the building and blocked the victims' way out. The medical examiner identified those men as 63-year-old Frank Allen Piele and 39-year-old David John Orlando.
