St. Paul

St. Paul firefighters find body in garage fire

Fire crews are investigating what caused the blaze in the detached garage; it would be the third fire death in St. Paul this year.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 5:44PM
Badges were in place at the St. Paul Fire Department's graduation ceremony at the Paul and Sheila Wellstone Center in 2014 in St. Paul. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fire officials in the capital city are investigating after a man’s body was found in a detached-garage fire Wednesday.

St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Jamie Smith said a neighbor reported flames inside a detached garage in the 1400 block of Mayre Street Wednesday. Fire crews arrived at 9:27 p.m. and found flames engulfing the garage, collapsing the building’s roof and burning the structure to its foundations. Inside, firefighters found a body.

“It’s unclear if the individual was actually living there,” Smith said, citing an interview with the homeowner and calling the incident a tragic loss of life. “This does provide an opportunity to highlight the safe use of heating elements, and making sure that folks are seeking shelter in a safe way.”

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner began an autopsy Thursday to verify the victim’s identity and cause of death. Smith said the fire department will update the public after the autopsy and as fire investigators collect evidence. Wednesday’s incident could mark the third fire death in St. Paul so far in 2025. Department officials say the city’s average is three fire deaths per year, and improper heating is the leading cause of fatal fires during cold weather.

Two men died in St. Paul on Feb. 9 when authorities believe a space heater was tipped over inside a detached garage where the victims lived. That heater sparked a blaze that consumed the building and blocked the victims' way out. The medical examiner identified those men as 63-year-old Frank Allen Piele and 39-year-old David John Orlando.

about the writer

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

St. Paul firefighters find body in garage fire

card image

Fire crews are investigating what caused the blaze in the detached garage; it would be the third fire death in St. Paul this year.

Minneapolis

St. Paul man ‘brutally assaulted’ in broad daylight in south Minneapolis has died

card image

Twin Cities

'It's really about adapting': Transit agencies finding ridership gains via special events

card image