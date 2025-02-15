The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victims of a fire last weekend on St. Paul’s East Side that engulfed a garage.
Officials identify two men killed in St. Paul garage fire
Authorities believe the victims lived in the garage and that the Feb. 9 blaze began when a space heater was knocked over.
Frank Allen Piele, 63, and David John Orlando, 39, died in the Feb. 9 fire. Investigators with the St. Paul Fire Department believe that Piele and Orlando lived in the detached garage in the 1800 block of Sims Avenue.
Fire officials believe a space heater was accidentally knocked over, sparking a blaze that apparently blocked the garage’s service door. Firefighters responded to a neighbor’s call shortly after noon and found the garage engulfed by flames.
Improper heating is the leading cause of fatal fires in the cold weather, authorities said.
The deaths mark the first fire fatalities of the year in St. Paul, bringing the city close to its yearly average of two to three fire deaths.
In terms of fire fatalities, 2024 became one of the deadliest years ever in St. Paul’s history when a house fire killed four children. Investigators believe an unattended candle started that blaze.
Authorities believe the victims lived in the garage and that the Feb. 9 blaze began when a space heater was knocked over.