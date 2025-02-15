St. Paul

Officials identify two men killed in St. Paul garage fire

Authorities believe the victims lived in the garage and that the Feb. 9 blaze began when a space heater was knocked over.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 15, 2025 at 7:23PM
FILE - Badges were in place at the St. Paul Fire Department's graduation ceremony at the Paul and Sheila Wellstone Center, Jan. 3, 2014 in St. Paul. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victims of a fire last weekend on St. Paul’s East Side that engulfed a garage.

Frank Allen Piele, 63, and David John Orlando, 39, died in the Feb. 9 fire. Investigators with the St. Paul Fire Department believe that Piele and Orlando lived in the detached garage in the 1800 block of Sims Avenue.

Fire officials believe a space heater was accidentally knocked over, sparking a blaze that apparently blocked the garage’s service door. Firefighters responded to a neighbor’s call shortly after noon and found the garage engulfed by flames.

Improper heating is the leading cause of fatal fires in the cold weather, authorities said.

The deaths mark the first fire fatalities of the year in St. Paul, bringing the city close to its yearly average of two to three fire deaths.

In terms of fire fatalities, 2024 became one of the deadliest years ever in St. Paul’s history when a house fire killed four children. Investigators believe an unattended candle started that blaze.

about the writer

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

Officials identify two men killed in St. Paul garage fire

card image

Authorities believe the victims lived in the garage and that the Feb. 9 blaze began when a space heater was knocked over.

Culture

Who painted the nature mural in a 1960 St. Paul home? A decades-old mystery is solved.

card image

St. Paul

St. Paul man charged in connection with theft of F. Scott Fitzgerald statue

card image