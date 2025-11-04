St. Paul seeks cannabis manager to help budding businesses

Aspiring entrepreneurs say opening a recreational cannabis business in Minnesota has not been easy as they struggle to find locations and comply with local regulations.
St. Paul hopes to change that by adding a cannabis oversight job to the city’s payroll in 2026. That staff member will help businesses register, find properly zoned locations and stay within the bounds of local laws.
The city of Minneapolis already has a similar staff position, and people within the cannabis industry say it may be helpful to have a designated local contact. The rules of the budding industry are still evolving, and businesses have sometimes run afoul of city zoning when looking for places to rent.
Taylor Schertler works with many local Minnesota governments as project manager of the hemp and cannabis programs at St. Paul’s Legend Technical Services, one of two active cannabis testing facilities in Minnesota. He called the cities’ efforts to support and guide hemp and cannabis markets “quite heartening.”
Other businesses are less sure that the position will clear up questions or delays.
Alex Skym, owner of DNA Dispensary in St. Paul’s Macalester-Groveland neighborhood, said he worries the position will be “pointless” and could duplicate or muddle regulatory work that the state already does.
“The state already checks compliance,” Skym said. “What happens when the city and state say two different things?”