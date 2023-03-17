Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand runs through all the amazing things about the Wild's 14-game point streak, which has spanned a roster overhaul, an injury to Kirill Kaprizov and several different types of wins. Through it all, the Wild are now in great shape to win the Central Division.

7:00: The Vikings had a busy Thursday, but Friday figures to be even more interesting.

11:00: Take a trip down hockey memory lane back to 2012 and the spectacular 80-degree day in St. Paul for St. Patrick's Day, the WCHA Final Five and the Wild.

26:00: Transfer portal news for the Gophers.

