A man whose protest atop a South St. Paul billboard has stretched for weeks has been charged with using a slingshot to shoot metal objects at police and workers below.
South St. Paul billboard protester peppers police, others with slingshot, charges say
The man has been camped on a freeway billboard for weeks as he tries to bring attention to a beef with Dakota County. Charges say he’s been firing a slingshot at people down below.
Matthew Jon Becker, 46, of West St. Paul, was charged in Dakota County District Court last week with obstructing the legal process and first-degree property damage, both felonies, and misdemeanor assault for allegedly taking aim from the billboard near Interstate 494 and Concord Street.
Becker has been on the billboard since Oct. 4 in connection with his allegations that Dakota County has protected a Burnsville man who court records show was convicted in Scott County of criminal sexual conduct.
As recently as Sunday afternoon, Becker posted the latest of many YouTube videos from his perch. He said that despite feeling a bit under the weather, he has no intention to come down.
On Oct. 25, police were sent to the billboard regarding a disturbance. Workers were there attempting to erect a fence around the base of the billboard when they were struck by objects Becker fired out of a slingshot.
One object struck a police squad vehicle while an officer was standing close by. The officer recovered an object that resembled a small metal ball bearing.
One worker was struck in the ankle and left with a red mark.
“Officers had to distract Mr. Becker to allow the employees to leave the range of the slingshot as he was intentionally targeting them,” the complaint read.
