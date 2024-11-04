Police: Don’t call 911 on man perched on South St. Paul freeway billboard, possibly for past month

A man has been perched on a freeway billboard in the south metro — possibly without coming down even once for at least the past month -— over a grievance with Dakota County, police said.
South St. Paul Police Chief Brian Wicke said his department first became aware of the man on Oct. 4 but finally went public when he attached a mannequin in a noose to the sign Monday morning near Interstate 494 and Concord Street.
Wicke said in a social media posting that he believes the mannequin being displayed in such a manner is “seemingly in an effort to alarm anyone who may see it and to provoke a reaction from our emergency responders. His actions this morning are not demonstrative of peaceful protest he claims to be engaging in, are offensive, and are simply not acceptable.”
Also on the billboard is a handmade message alleging that Dakota County protects a Burnsville man who court records show was convicted in Scott County of criminal sexual conduct.
The chief said anyone who sees the billboard should refrain from calling 911 “as it is imperative to keep those 911 lines open for emergencies in our community.”
Wicke said he’s unaware of the man ever leaving the billboard since his protest began. Wicke said the man has made it known that he wants to die in a confrontation with law enforcement.
“We remain consistent in our communication to him that we are not empowered to address his concerns,” the chief said, “and that those who are, remain willing to engage with him when he comes down.”
Wicke added that his department is continuing to closely monitor the man as he remains on the billboard.
“The sanctity of life remains our priority,” the chief said. “We have seen no signs that the man is harming himself or others.”
