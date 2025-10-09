The last time the Twins made a managerial change, they fired a Hall of Fame player from St. Paul who might have been one of the smartest players in the history of the game, and hired someone who had never managed at any level.
In moving from Paul Molitor to Rocco Baldelli, the Twins’ front office clearly did not consult their marketing department, but Baldelli won 101 games his first year and division titles his first two seasons.
Keep that transition in mind as the internet rumor mill highlights big-name candidates like Torii Hunter, and internal candidates like Toby Gardenhire. Twins President Derek Falvey might have no interest in making the kind of hire that will excite the fan base on Day 1.
If he were to consult the marketing department, he would hire Hunter or Nelson Cruz. Hunter would bring competitive fire to the dugout, which might be good or destructive in the molding of the young players upon whom the Twins need to rely. Cruz would provide leadership but, like Baldelli, has never managed at any level.
They could make an internal hire, and promote bench coach Jayce Tingler or St. Paul Saints manager Toby Gardenhire. Both are well-regarded in the organization and around the game, but both would have to establish that they could solve the Twins’ current problems, which would be difficult because they held key roles as the Twins missed the playoffs four of the past five seasons.
They could bring back an old favorite like Derek Shelton or Wes Johnson, but Shelton lost under similar circumstances in Pittsburgh, and Johnson would be trying to make the transition from managing in college to managing in the big leagues, and I’m not sure the Twins’ situation is the right place and time for that experiment.
So I’m offering a candidate who has Twins ties, experience with several different MLB teams operating with vastly different payroll, is known to be a charismatic leader and was here when the Twins won 101 games in 2019.
His name: James Rowson.