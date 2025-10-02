After Brian Snitker stepped down from the Atlanta Braves, that meant that eight major league teams are in need of a new manager. That includes the Twins, as team President Derek Falvey will conduct the second managerial search of his career.
Falvey indicated Tuesday that he doesn’t have a set list of traits the next Twins manager must have. That allows him to draw from a range of candidates, which is the right way to approach this. With seven other teams looking for new on-field leaders, he will need a large pool of candidates to consider.
This is a good time to manage expectations, as I like to do at times.
The Twins are not ready to win.
They have talent on the roster but not enough polished players to expect a quick turnaround. They have a strong farm system, which is a plus.
The biggest drawback is that the Twins likely aren’t ready to fund a roster that can win.
As my colleague Bobby Nightengale pointed out, a team does not light its roster on fire at the trade deadline and then turn around and raise the payroll the following offseason. The tendencies of the Pohlad family through the years — except for the failed Carlos Correa signings — make an about-face on the spending front highly unlikely.
And that will encourage candidates looking for winning situations to look elsewhere. That takes several candidates with managerial experience (Bruce Bochy, Bob Melvin, etc.) out of the picture.