James Rowson: I don’t know whether there is anyone other than Rowson who has worked with Alex Rodriguez and Aaron Judge. And Rowson is the only person I know who calls A-Rod “Al.” He has been an effective motivator as a hitting coach at most of his stops, including his current one with the New York Yankees, with his best work coming with the 2019 Twins Bomba Squad that bashed 307 home runs and finished second in the majors in runs scored. He had managerial aspirations when he left the Twins to join Don Mattingly as a bench coach and offensive coordinator. He deserves a chance and would be a good influence on Twins hitters trying to take the next step.