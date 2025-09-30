The Twins clubhouse underwent a massive transformation by Tuesday, just two days following the end of the regular season. Players’ stalls had been completely cleared out and the manager’s office had gone dark.
That office used to belong to Rocco Baldelli.
But in a somewhat surprising decision, Baldelli was fired as manager on Monday following a two-hour meeting with team president Derek Falvey. Falvey met with the Pohlad family, the team’s owners, before the decision was made.
“We’ve collectively arrived at this being the right time for a new voice in a new direction. It’s not about Rocco,” Falvey said.
Moments later he added: “This is a collective underperformance from our group and it starts with me.”
But Falvey gets to stay while Baldelli goes. So it is about Rocco.
My reaction to this development: Baldelli should feel relieved that he is out of this mess.
To be clear, when you don’t make the postseason in four of five seasons, with optimism about reaching the playoffs in several of those seasons, the manager should be in jeopardy.