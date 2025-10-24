Son killed father in Isle Royale murder-suicide, newly released records show

The two campers found dead on Isle Royale National Park this summer were killed in a murder-suicide, newly released documents in Michigan confirm.
Updated death records say Bradley Baird, 30, stabbed his father John Baird, 60, and then himself at the campground in the remote island wilderness in Lake Superior near the coast of Minnesota’s North Shore.
The records say John Baird was “stabbed multiple times by his son” with wounds in the head, torso and extremities. Bradley Baird was found with multiple “self-infected sharp injuries and stab wounds to the neck and torso,” according to the records.
The details are the first new information in months about the case. Since the bodies were found by park rangers June 9, federal investigators handling the deaths have released almost nothing.
The lack of information initially fed rumors about the deaths, drawing questions and fears from hikers in an isolated park accessible only by boat or plane. It also drew criticism from some who rely on Isle Royale tourism for scaring away potential customers.
Keweenaw County, Mich., officials first released death records in July, but at the time listed the cause of death for the father and son as “pending law enforcement investigation,” and listed time of death as unknown.
Shortly before that, the medical examiner in Keweenaw County, population 2,000, had told a reporter at the Michigan news outlet MLive that the suspected cause of death was murder-suicide and that it was not clear who died first.
Examiner Michael McAllister, chief of staff and trauma director at a local hospital, said then that he completed the death certificates, but autopsies were done in Dane County, Wis., according to MLive.