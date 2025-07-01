Outdoors

Father and son identified as deceased Isle Royale campers

The two were found dead in early June at interior campsite on the Lake Superior island.

By Walker Orenstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 3:36PM
Isle Royale National Park comes into view as pilot Mike Pacola, with Isle Royale Seaplanes, flies over on June 20, 2025, from Hubbell, Mich. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Death records identify Michigan residents Bradley Baird, 30, and John Baird, 60, as the two people who were found dead in early June at a campground in Isle Royale National Park.

Officials in Keweenaw County, Mich., released the records on Tuesday after initially declining to disclose the information. The home address for both men is listed as Salem Township, outside of Detroit.

The death certificates give the cause of death for the father and son as “pending law enforcement investigation.” The records say the time of death is unknown.

Contacted for further information about the father and son, a relative told the Minnesota Star Tribune that “the family will need to discuss” before granting any interviews.

The documents list Bradley Baird’s occupation as a self-employed writer. They say John Baird is president of Admitted Carriers, an insurance company. A LinkedIn profile for a John Baird says he was honoring a 12-month noncompete agreement but was most recently president of Ameritrust Insurance Corp.

That LinkedIn profile includes a post from three months ago saying that John Baird and his wife had traveled the country for two months, driving a Jeep over 7,000 miles and covering 10 national parks, seven national monuments and six state parks.

“Unfortunately the pictures we took do a poor job of representing the amazing views we experienced while hiking these quiet places of our country,” the post says. “The impact left on both of us was significant. Very proud to be an American.”

The post says John Baird held a lifetime pass for U.S. military veterans to national parks.

The deaths of the two campers on Isle Royale drew attention in the Upper Midwest and beyond, as well as questions and criticisms about the slow trickle of information from federal investigators.

Last week, the medical examiner in tiny Keweenaw County, population 2,000, told a reporter at the Michigan news outlet MLive that the suspected cause of death was murder-suicide. He said the people were a father and son, and that it’s not clear who died first.

Examiner Michael McAllister, chief of staff and trauma director at a local hospital, said he completed the death certificates, according to MLive, but autopsies were done in Dane County, Wis.

Dane County officials did not respond to the Minnesota Star Tribune or other news outlets. Neither did McAllister.

On June 8, rangers at Isle Royale got two reports of dead bodies at the South Lake Desor Campground, on the island’s interior, a news release said. Two rangers hiked 11 miles there overnight, finding the bodies the next morning. A plane and a helicopter responded, too.

Days later, the National Park Service said that the people had been identified and their families notified, but did not reveal the names. There was “no known threat to the public at this time,” the release said. Authorities have disclosed, through official channels, almost nothing else.

Keweenaw County officials said last week that federal investigators had asked them to withhold the names of the people who died because releasing them could hamper that investigation, which involves the FBI, “by undermining efforts to assess the accuracy of information obtained through the investigation.”

At a meeting Monday morning, the county decided to release the names and ages of the dead under public records laws once the clerk received the death certificates.

However, Keweenaw County prosecutor Chuck Miller said the medical examiner has indicated it could be weeks or months before other critical information like toxicology and autopsy results arrive, and that Park Service investigators said they don’t plan to release any new information in the near future.

Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

Walker Orenstein

Reporter

Walker Orenstein covers energy, natural resources and sustainability for the Star Tribune. Before that, he was a reporter at MinnPost and at news outlets in Washington state.

See Moreicon

