Death records identify Michigan residents Bradley Baird, 30, and John Baird, 60, as the two people who were found dead in early June at a campground in Isle Royale National Park.
Officials in Keweenaw County, Mich., released the records on Tuesday after initially declining to disclose the information. The home address for both men is listed as Salem Township, outside of Detroit.
The death certificates give the cause of death for the father and son as “pending law enforcement investigation.” The records say the time of death is unknown.
Contacted for further information about the father and son, a relative told the Minnesota Star Tribune that “the family will need to discuss” before granting any interviews.
The documents list Bradley Baird’s occupation as a self-employed writer. They say John Baird is president of Admitted Carriers, an insurance company. A LinkedIn profile for a John Baird says he was honoring a 12-month noncompete agreement but was most recently president of Ameritrust Insurance Corp.
That LinkedIn profile includes a post from three months ago saying that John Baird and his wife had traveled the country for two months, driving a Jeep over 7,000 miles and covering 10 national parks, seven national monuments and six state parks.
“Unfortunately the pictures we took do a poor job of representing the amazing views we experienced while hiking these quiet places of our country,” the post says. “The impact left on both of us was significant. Very proud to be an American.”
The post says John Baird held a lifetime pass for U.S. military veterans to national parks.