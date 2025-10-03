Somali activist Omar Jamal says he’s confident he won’t be deported

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Twin Cities Somali activist Omar Jamal said Friday that he feels confident he’ll stay in the U.S. after he was released this week from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention at the Freeborn County jail.
In a news conference inside the Freeborn County Board chambers, Jamal declined to talk in specifics of his case. Many of the circumstances surrounding his month-long detention and recent release remained unclear.
Jamal was joined by County Sheriff Ryan Shea, and together they refuted criticisms about conditions inside the jail from outside groups.
“Some people would like to think that if somebody was brought here, they fall into a black hole,” Jamal said. “We had access to medical care, recreation programs, and above all what I really noticed is that everyone had access to a cell phone.”
Jamal, who some in the Somali community consider a polarizing figure, was detained by ICE agents last month. Court records show he was convicted in Tennessee for immigration fraud in 2005, and was sentenced to probation and referred to federal officials for possible deportation. ICE officials have said Jamal was issued a final order of removal in 2011.
Jamal’s lawyers have said the conviction arose from a mistake on his asylum application.
He was released from custody with supervision conditions on Sept. 29 after his lawyers filed a federal lawsuit on his behalf. Judge Patrick J. Schiltz said in a court filing that the two parties had reached an agreement and ordered Jamal to be released.
Shea said Jamal contacted him Thursday asking to hold a press conference in Albert Lea after Jamal said he was inundated with media requests for comment on his case and the jail conditions there.