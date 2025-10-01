Somali leader Omar Jamal released from ICE detention

Twin Cities activist Omar Jamal has been released from custody a month after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained him in downtown Minneapolis.
According to a Tuesday post on Facebook by his attorney, Abdiqani Jabane, Jamal was released after he had been held for weeks at the Freeborn County jail in Albert Lea.
“It is with profound joy and relief that we announce Omar Jamal has been released and is now safely back home, reunited with his family,” Jabane Law said in a post. “This moment is a powerful testament to the strength of community and the unwavering pursuit of justice. We extend our deepest gratitude for your prayers, your support, and your powerful voices — this outcome would not have been possible without you."
In late August, ICE agents detained Jamal, who worked as a community service officer for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamal’s attorneys filed a lawsuit on Sept. 21 in U.S. Minnesota District Court to free Jamal. On Monday, Judge Patrick J. Schiltz said in a court filing that the two parties had reached an agreement and ordered Jamal to be immediately released from custody with supervision and conditions.
Jabane had been seeking a temporary restraining order to stop ICE from removing Jamal from the U.S. as his case continued. Jamal fled Somalia and arrived in the U.S. more than 20 years ago.
Court records show Jamal was convicted in Tennessee for immigration fraud in 2005, and was sentenced to probation and referred to federal officials for possible deportation. Jamal’s attorney has said the charges he faced in Tennessee were dismissed.
ICE officials have said Jamal was issued a final order of removal in 2011.