Social media, text chains help anti-ICE protesters get the word out during Minneapolis raid

As word spread Tuesday about a large law enforcement presence involving immigration officers in south Minneapolis, a crowd of around 200 residents flooded the area.
City council members and activists drew attention to the scene on social media. Organizers tapped networks of trained legal observers. Concerned neighbors walked down the block with phones in hand.
Tension ensued between the large crowd and several dozen federal agents who arrived in military-esque fatigues, face coverings, rifles and armored vehicles. But organizers and community leaders believe the use of social media and text message networks is the best defense for keeping immigrant communities safe.
“[ICE agents] seem to be showing up like cowboys and we don’t know what they’re capable of,” said Miguel Hernandez, a spokesman for the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC). “Ultimately, they are there to enforce immigration laws that we see as unfit and inhumane.”
In the days since the Minneapolis raid, Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Brian O’Hara and others have said the operation did not center on immigration, despite the involvement of agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). They said it was instead part of a large investigation into drug and human trafficking.
As President Donald Trump’s administration aggressively pursues deportations, immigrant rights groups have organized and trained public documenters to respond to ICE raids to note the actions of federal agents, share credible information and ensure nobody’s rights are violated. Often, news is shared on text chains. And new websites and apps such as SignalSafe and People Over Papers have also sought to map ICE’s activities through crowdsourcing suspected sightings.
Upon hearing of ICE’s presence outside a restaurant at the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street on Tuesday, MIRAC leaders pinged a roster of trained observers through social media and text chains with as many as 20 showing up on the scene, Hernandez said. That roster was culled from a dozen or so trainings in recent years that involved several hundred people.
Together, the observers counted more than 40 federal agents from an array of agencies, a description that was later posted to social media. They noted two armored vehicles, a long-range acoustic device and the deployment of chemical munitions and pepper balls.