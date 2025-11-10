SkyWater Technology, now one of biggest U.S. chip foundries, switches growth focus to new tech

SkyWater Technology is set to hit the $600 million mark in revenue next year as it takes advantage of incentives to reshore semiconductor manufacturing and the growth of a new type of computing technology.
Next year the Bloomington-based company is poised to grow revenue around 40% from the midpoint of its expected 2025 revenue outlook as the recent acquisition of Fab 25 in Texas doubled its semiconductor manufacturing capacity.
SkyWater Chief Executive Thomas Sonderman originally gave the 2026 revenue outlook this summer after the Fab 25 deal closed.
“When we were created, way back eight years ago, we were well under $100 million in revenue,” Sonderman said. “We basically are reaffirming what we said in August.”
The growth statements came on top of third quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company’s stock rose 27% Thursday after earnings were released after the market closed Wednesday. The market took back some of that enthusiastic gain Friday.
With the Fab 25 acquisition, the company becomes the largest pure-play foundry in the country. Intel is still the largest manufacturer, but it only makes its own brand.
SkyWater, which has its roots in the Minnesota high-tech pioneer Control Data Corp., has flourished as a maker of chips designed by other firms that don’t need the huge output and latest chipmaking technology offered by the industry’s largest players.
That is changing, though, especially with the company’s strategy in one of the latest technologies, quantum computing, and the emphasis on reshoring chipmaking.