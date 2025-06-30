Not long before Anassia Wiseman was killed in a Minneapolis highway shooting, the 24-year-old mother of two was excited about plans to study to become a nursing assistant. Now, her sister Aminah Wiseman is left searching for answers to the killing, which more than a week later remains unsolved.
“I’m hurt because she didn’t deserve this,” Aminah Wiseman, 27, said in an interview. “Anassia deserves justice. All the young, innocent women who lost their lives or been involved in gun violence, they all deserve justice.”
Officers first responded about 10:40 p.m. on June 22 to HCMC, after two women drove themselves to the Minneapolis hospital, according to a police. The women were inside a vehicle traveling west on I-394, near where the freeway passes Penn Avenue, when someone shot into their vehicle.
One of the women shot was Anassia, who passed away three days later in the hospital from her injuries. The other woman injured, Daja Huff, said she was shot in the knee while driving the car with Anassia in the back seat.
An incident report released Thursday by police called the incident “a roll up shooting,” indicating the gunfire came from another vehicle moving close by on the interstate.
Earlier that night, Huff said they had plans to go to a pool party in downtown Minneapolis, but it was over by the time they got there. They then got onto the highway and were heading towards Huff’s boyfriend’s house, Huff said, when two cars approached them on the driver’s side and began shooting. Huff’s boyfriend was also in the car during the shooting, she said.
“It was two cars, and they started shooting (at) the back of the car,” Huff said.
Aminah Wiseman said she was watching Anassia’s 7-month-old son that night, and that she was expecting them to drive that night to a different address to pick up the baby in Edina.