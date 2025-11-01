As layoffs in Minnesota mount, side hustles provide some financial buffer

Minneapolis-based Target’s recent decision to eliminate some 8% of its global corporate staff highlighted the risk of layoff. Those jobs losses will add up to about 1,000 people and some 800 eliminated positions. Minnesota Paving and Materials in Rogers is closing several of its facilities in the state, and nearly 300 workers will lose their jobs. Layoffs and discharges in Minnesota so far in 2025 have totaled some 217,000, which is 10.2% higher than during the same period last year.