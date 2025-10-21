Minnesota paving company to lay off nearly 300 workers in December

A construction materials and paving services company said Monday it plans to lay off hundreds of workers as it shutters facilities across central and southern Minnesota.
Minnesota Paving and Materials will shut down 14 locations across the state and lay off 297 employees on Dec. 19, according to a letter from parent company OMG Midwest, Inc.
The company did not immediately return a request for more information Monday evening.
The company’s facilities in Becker, Mankato, New Ulm, Kasota, Owatonna, Rogers, Rosemount, Comfrey, Waite Park, St. Cloud and Lakeland will close, according to a WARN notice filed with the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Minnesota Paving and Materials, which provides asphalt, aggregate and paving services, has roots dating back to 1861, according to the company’s website.