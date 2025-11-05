Sibley County judge grants divorce to Jenny and Vance Boelter

Federal prosecutors allege Vance Boelter was disguised as a police officer and drove a police-style SUV as he visited the suburban homes of Hortman, Hoffman and other DFL lawmakers in the early hours of June 14. The state’s largest manhunt ensued following the spree of gunfire and ended two days later with his capture near his home in Green Isle. Vance Boelter‘s next hearing related to his federal case is scheduled for next Wednesday. The ongoing criminal investigation has led to more than $50,000 in legal fees for representation for the family, according to Donley’s order granting the divorce.