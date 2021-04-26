CLEVELAND — After missing 10 games because he tested positive for COVID-19, Andrelton Simmons is back with the Twins.

The 31-year-old shortstop had a .355 average in 10 games before he was sidelined. The Twins open a three-game series tonight in Cleveland (5 p.m., BSN).

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said centerfielder Byron Buxton will miss the game because of a sore knee.

"Buck has a little patella tendinitis that he's been dealing with. He's been dealing with it all year, actually," Baldelli said. "Today was a day he woke up and it was something he was dealing with more than anything he's felt so far this year.

"We don't want this to be a problem going forward, so we're gonna make sure we get him taken care of and see if he's available during the game. And hopefully he's able to play tomorrow."

Nick Gordon, who was finally called up to the big leagues Friday seven years after he was drafted, was demoted to the taxi squad to make room for Simmons.