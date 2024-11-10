ST. CLOUD – Sherburne County officials said Saturday the county will pay for the recount of a close legislative contest, in an effort to quash rumors about how ballots were counted on election night and uploaded to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Sherburne County will pay for recount of tight legislative contest in St. Cloud
The state GOP chair has questioned the results of the race, which could determine which party leads the House for the next two years.
On Thursday, county officials announced updated vote counts that widened the gap between DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott and Republican challenger Sue Ek, in a race that could have implications for which party controls the House.
The totals were updated after county staffers identified absentee ballots that were counted on election night but weren’t included in the unofficial totals posted to the Secretary of State’s website, due to an “an incomplete transfer of data from [one] scanner to the state election reporting system,” according to Sherburne County Administrator Bruce Messelt.
In a release Saturday, Messelt said: “Contrary to circulating rumors, no votes were ‘lost’ and none were ‘found.’ ” He said all ballots cast were properly received, documented and counted, “and chain of custody maintained.”
However, he said, some ballot totals failed to upload to the Secretary of State’s website “due to an improperly cleared or partially damaged memory card that did not fully collect and transmit results from some of the processed mail-in ballots.” The memory card subsequently sent some generic data designed to test the reporting system prior to the election, creating “inflated vote totals that later decreased once the error was discovered.”
On Wednesday morning, the Secretary of State’s Office showed Wolgamott had a 28-vote lead over Ek. Updated results now show a difference of 191 votes, with Wolgamott having 50.36% of the vote and Ek 49.4%.
The change prompted Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann to call for the Secretary of State’s Office to investigate the results of the District 14B race and pay for a recount.
In a release Friday, Hann said initial reports on election night had Ek winning by four votes with 100% of the precincts reporting. Shortly after that, results showed her losing by 28 votes.
“We have now learned that additional ballots have been ‘found,’” Hann said. “These discrepancies are not only suspect but need to be investigated and explained to Minnesotans immediately.”
Taxpayer-funded recounts are provided for legislative races when the results are within 0.5 percentage points of the total votes cast. Current results show the District 14B race is outside that margin.
Messelt said Saturday that the Secretary of State’s Office had granted Sherburne County preliminary approval to recount selected races by hand, if requested by a candidate, that no longer fall within the threshold for a mandatory publicly funded recount.
Ek said Saturday her campaign had requested that county officials recount the votes.
“It seems like every day there’s a fluctuation in the number of votes, so the whole thing is strange and I hope we get to the bottom of it,” Ek said. “Almost 10,000 people voted for me, so I want to make sure we respect their vote and we get an accurate count in the end.”
The county’s canvassing board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, and the state canvassing board is slated to meet Nov. 21.
Paul Linnell, acting elections director for the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, said vote totals often fluctuate a bit between election night and canvassing, though the discrepancy owing to a faulty memory card in Sherburne County isn’t typical.
“We work to emphasize as much as possible that results are unofficial as reported on election night until they are canvassed by the county canvassing boards and then the state canvassing board,” Linnell said.
Election day results showed the Minnesota House evenly split 67-67 between Democrats and Republicans, magnifying the importance of the outcome in the St. Cloud race and another tight contest in Shakopee.
The state GOP chair has questioned the results of the race, which could determine which party leads the House for the next two years.