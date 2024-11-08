Scott County rescans some Shakopee ballots after machine malfunction

Scott County is rescanning some Shakopee ballots voters cast in Tuesday’s election due to a ballot distribution error and scanning machine malfunction, officials announced Friday.
The rescanning could affect the need for a recount in the Minnesota House 54A race between DFL Rep. Brad Tabke and Republican challenger Aaron Paul.
The rescanning, which began at 4 p.m., could have the most bearing on the contest between DFL Rep. Brad Tabke and Republican challenger Aaron Paul for a seat in the Minnesota House, Scott County Property and Customer Service Manager Julie Hanson said.
Tuesday’s results showed an exceedingly tight race for the 54A seat, which includes the city of Shakopee. As the rescanning began, the competition was headed to an automatic recount.
Tabke earned 13 more votes than Paul overall, Tuesday’s returns show. Paul won several precincts with small margins, while Tabke had a nearly 11-point margin in northeast Shakopee and a 14-point margin in one precinct north of Shakopee High School.
In one precinct near Canterbury Park, the two candidates were separated by a single vote.
For legislative races, taxpayer-funded recounts occur when the results are within 0.5 percentage points of the total votes cast.
Hanson said the rescanning will likely take “a couple hours” and results will be updated on the Secretary of State’s website once the process is complete.
The 54A contest isn’t the only one where the need for a recount is in question.
The House race in District 14B between DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott and GOP challenger Sue Ek was close enough to trigger an automatic recount until officials there updated results Thursday night.
Once they included absentee ballots that weren’t counted on election night, Wolgamott’s lead over Ek grew to 191 votes and pushed the race outside the threshold for a taxpayer-funded recount. Ek could pay for a recount in the race for that seat representing central St. Cloud and surrounding Minden and Haven townships.
The updated results prompted Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann to call for the Secretary of State’s Office to investigate the results of the 14B race and provide funds for a recount.
The results of the 54A and 14B races will determine which party controls the House. If both current leaders prevail, the House would be evenly divided with 67 DFLers and 67 Republicans.
Staff writer Jenny Berg contributed to this story.
