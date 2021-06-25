ST. LOUIS – Heading into Thursday's first day of the Olympic trials, Shane Wiskus felt about as cool as possible. Competing in several meets earlier this year helped him get the nervousness out of his system, he said, leaving him to focus only on his gymnastics routines at the trials.

The former Gophers gymnast from Spring Park put those words into action, claiming second place in the men's all-around standings after the first of two days of competition. He executed cleanly on every routine — including high bar, the event on which he fell three times at the U.S. championships — and had one of the most consistent performances on the opening day of the meet at The Dome at America's Center.

Brody Malone, who won the U.S. all-around title and the NCAA all-around championship earlier this year, is first in the all-around standings with a score of 85.250. Wiskus' score stands at 84.300, and Yul Moldauer is third at 83.650. Olympian Sam Mikulak is fourth with a score of 83.200.

Wiskus led the competition for much of the session before Malone passed him on the fifth of six rotations. On high bar, Wiskus earned a score of 13.800, third-highest of the competition.

Scores from Day 1 carry over to Saturday, with the athlete earning the highest cumulative score receiving an automatic berth on the Olympic team. The second-place finisher in the all-around also will make the team if he places in the top three in at least three events. Wiskus was first on parallel bars, third on vault and third on high bar Thursday.

The full roster — four athletes for the team competition, one who will compete individually and as many as five alternates — will be named Saturday.

Wiskus started the competition on vault, an event that has given him trouble recently — even though he won the 2019 U.S. title. He sat down on the landing of his vault at the NCAA championships, and he stepped out of bounds both days at the U.S. championships.

Thursday, it gave Wiskus the start he needed. His Kasamatsu landed straight and true, with only a tiny hop on the landing. As Wiskus walked off the mat, he let out a yell and pumped his fists, energized by a score of 14.600.

A two-time NCAA champion on parallel bars, Wiskus competed next on that apparatus and executed cleanly again. His mark of 14.500 gave him a total score of 29.100 after two of six rotations, putting him in first place.

Then came high bar. At a virtual news conference Wednesday, Wiskus said he had worked with a sports psychologist to put the falls out of his mind as quickly as possible.

As he waited his turn, Wiskus stood in front of the apparatus for what seemed like a long while, looking straight ahead. The crowd in the arena — a curtained-off portion of St. Louis' former NFL stadium — grew quiet. A few people shouted Wiskus' name.

He cruised through a smooth, steady routine, then let out his emotion with another primal yell and fist pump after his feet hit the mat. Though it wasn't his highest-difficulty routine, his solid execution earned a score of 13.800, enough to hold the all-around lead over Malone.

A 14.000 on floor exercise kept Wiskus on top through four rotations. On the fifth, Malone got an opportunity to slip past him, and the U.S. champion took advantage of it. With Wiskus on pommel horse — not one of his highest-scoring events — Malone could take the lead with a well-executed vault, and his score of 14.500 gave him a .750 lead over Wiskus going into the final rotation.