Fire in a three-story building midafternoon Thursday along SE. University Avenue has prompted a multi-block evacuation near the University of Minnesota.

Minneapolis fire officials said their crews were on the scene of the blaze in the basement of the building in the 1700 block of University.

Fire crews taking command of the flames "were getting reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers" stretching along many blocks of University, the Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Buildings all along University from 10th to 19th avenues have been evacuated, the Fire Department said. Metro Transit buses and Northrop Auditorium are being used to take in those forced from the incident scene.

No injuries have been reported.

No other details were immediately available. Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.